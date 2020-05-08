Sens. Harris & Sanders propose sending $2K monthly checks to Americans

The Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act would send a monthly $2,000 check to people who make less than $120,000

The Democratic senators have a proposal that could make a world of difference in the lives of millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.

According to Politico, Friday, Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) released what the are calling the Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act. As the name suggests, if passed most families in the country could expect to receive thousands of dollars every month.

Unlike the one time $1,200 subsidy sent to Americans as part of March’s coronavirus response bill, the Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act would see legislation sending a monthly $2,000 check to every resident who makes less than $120,000 a year.

Married couples who file taxes jointly would receive $4,000 and each child (up to three children) would be given $2,000 each. That means a family with two guardians and three minors could expect to receive $10,000 every month until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

Today I’m introducing a bill with @BernieSanders and @EdMarkey to provide $2,000 monthly payments to people during—and for three months after—this crisis. A one-time payment is not enough. https://t.co/YBHTxMbZ3D — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 8, 2020

Harris said the bill reflects Congress’s subpar efforts which up till now were “nearly enough to meet the needs of this historic crisis.” Markey also called the significant cash infusion “the most direct and efficient mechanism for delivering economic relief to those most vulnerable.”

“Congress has a responsibility to make sure that every working-class household in America receives a $2,000 emergency payment a month for each family member,” said Sanders.

When instated the payments would be retroactive going back to March and then continue until three months after the Health and Human Services Department confirmed the public health emergency over.

This legislation would also prohibit debt collectors from garnishing the payments and would pay people even if they don’t have a Social Security number or failed to file taxes last year.

