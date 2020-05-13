AOC to co-chair Biden-Sanders climate task force

The dynamic New York Rep. has a new role in shaping Democratic party policy.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is coming aboard Joe Biden’s campaign, co-chairing a task force for Biden’s campaign on climate change.

CNN reported Wednesday that AOC will work with former Democratic presidential nominee and Secretary of State John Kerry, the panel’s other co-chair. Varshini Prakash, the executive director of the Sunrise Movement, the youth-led champions of the Green New Deal, is also a part of the group. The joining of these progressive forces is a sign that the fractured Democratic party is coming together after Biden became the presumptive nominee.

AOC said she was proud to join the task force and that it was crucial for those who are passionate to be involved in policy matters.

“After conferring w/ grassroots activists and climate allies, I am accepting @BernieSanders’ nomination to co-chair the Climate Change Unity Task Force with Sec. @JohnKerry. Our planet is dangerously imperiled, and wherever there are decisions made, the people must have a voice,” she tweeted.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who came narrowly close to securing the Democratic nomination, shared plans to create advisory panels when he dropped out in April and formally endorsed Biden.

I have always believed that real change happens not with a panel or task force, but in everyday people organizing mass movements to demand change. Yet we should also commit to showing up everywhere- every space where there are decisions &formative conversations – w/ mvmt voices. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 13, 2020

“A united party is key to defeating Donald Trump this November and moving our country forward through an unprecedented crisis,” Biden said in a statement. “As we work toward our shared goal, it is especially critical that we not lose sight of the pressing issues facing Americans.”

Other task forces will focus on health, criminal justice reform, and the economy. During an interview with News8 in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Biden made it clear he was ready for the party to unite.

“I’m working with Bernie and with his people. And so, and we’ve made some changes. We’ve listened to Bernie supporters and, you know, for example, we have Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, she is on one of the panels,” he said.

Sanders welcomed Biden’s overtures. In a statement, the Vermont senator said that the former vice president was seeking out “the best ideas” and “working together with my campaign to assemble a group of leading thinkers and activists who can and will unify our party in a transformational and progressive direction.”

