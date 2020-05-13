Fox airs interview with blurred Trump voter who is afraid of backlash

'It’s not worth dealing with it because, I mean, you could have a target on your back,' the anonymous voter said.

Fox & Friends made headlines on Wednesday, May 13, when the network aired an interview with a man who is secretly supporting President Donald Trump.

The “stealth Trump” voter’s face was blurred throughout the interview as he lamented about being attacked for his support of the 45th president. Fox News correspondent Steve Doocy introduced the segment, referencing a study about Trump’s “secret” support.

“Could so-called secret voters be the key to President Trump’s reelection?” Doocy questioned in the clip. “One study found 53 percent of stealth voters backed President Trump in 2016 but didn’t tell anybody — especially not the pollsters. Our next guest spoke to those voters.”

The network then played clips of the voter, who never shared his identity.

“It’s not worth dealing with it because, I mean, you could have a target on your back,” he said. “It’s easier for me to just be quiet and let them attack whoever they want to instead of directing that anger at me.”

Doocy went on to introduce special guest, CBN pundit David Brody, who discussed the mindset behind Trump’s secretive coalition of voters.

“They’re out there, we know that for sure, you can’t put it in a test tube. It’ll be a surprise on election day as to how many and where they show up,” Brody dished. “But here’s what we know. When I was talking to many of them, and believe me my inbox was filling up — we talked to three, there are so many more that were filling up my inbox — but here’s what they told me. They said, ‘Look, if a pollster called my house, I’m not talking to them at all.’”

He continued, “They believe they do have a target on their backs, Steve. One lady, a woman named ‘Jane’ as we call her, she said she’s scared to death. She said she actually fears for her life with all the anti vitriol out there against this president.”

Trump’s approval ratings have been steadily declining ever since the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

According to the latest Gallup poll, Trump’s job approval rating has reached 49 percent. Among black voters, only 28 percent approved of the president’s administration in a poll conducted by Navigator.