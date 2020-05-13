The Ferguson activist and battle rapper was elected to the overwhelmingly white and Republican Missouri House of Representatives.

MTV Documentary Films’ St. Louis Superman will premiere on MTV, VH1 and MTV2 via simulcast next week and it’s not to be missed.

The Oscar-nominated film, directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan, tells the story of Representative Bruce Franks Jr., a Ferguson activist and battle rapper who was elected to the overwhelmingly white and Republican Missouri House of Representatives.

Known as “Superman” to his constituents, Franks Jr. cuts a unique figure – an unorthodox politician who has overcome a tremendous loss to become one of the most dynamic and unapologetic young leaders in the country.

Forced to deal with the trauma he’s been carrying for nearly 30 years after witnessing the shooting death of his nine-year-old brother, the film chronicles his work toward overcoming both personal trauma and political obstacles in an effort to pass a bill that is critical to his community. Only by confronting his pain can Franks Jr. find peace and truly fulfill his destiny as a leader.

The film won the jury prize for Best Documentary Short at Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, the Audience Award for Best Short at Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival, the Audience Award for Best Short at AFI Docs and the Special Jury Mention at Tribeca Film Festival.

Bruce Franks Jr. is an American politician and community activist. He served in the Missouri House of Representatives representing the 78th District and served as the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Police/Community Relations before resigning in 2019.

A St. Louis native, Franks Jr. is also a world-renowned battle rapper known as “Ooops,” as well as a small business owner. Today, he works with the Community Justice Action Fund, which holds elected officials and community leaders accountable for ending gun violence in communities of color across the nation.

St. Louis Superman premieres Monday, May 18 at 9/8c on MTV, MTV2, and Vh1.

Check out the trailer: