3 former Waffle House employees arrested after robbing multiple Waffle Houses

Two brothers who once worked at the fast food eatery and their coworker are in jail after a crime spree that targeted their former employer

Maybe they just didn’t like the pay. Or maybe, after working there, they knew enough to figure out how to pull it off. But for three former coworkers at a Georgia Waffle House, their crime spree came to an abrupt end.

Johnny Leon Anthony, 27, of Riverdale and his brother, Jermain Anthony, 25, also of Riverdale; and Myia Lasheay Thompson, 20, of Jonesboro were all coworkers at the Clayton County Waffle House location. And all three were arrested and charged with a string of burglaries at eight of the eateries that spanned from March 6 to March 29, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The robberies were armed, though no one was injured, police say, and the trio was arrested via a joint effort from the FBI and several other law enforcement entities.

The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted Bibb County, GA. Sheriff’s Office arrest three men wanted for the armed robbery of a Macon Waffle House. The three suspects are also being considered for the robbery of several other Waffle Houses in the area. — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) May 4, 2020

On March 29, reports Fox 5 Atlanta, the crew did their last two robberies – one at the restaurant on State Road 154 in Coweta County. Employees there were warned that the Palmetto Waffle House, not far from their location, had already been robbed and that they should lock their doors.

But that warning proved fruitless as the robbery suspects simply unlocked that door and walked right in, robbing that restaurant as well.

The trio is in the Bibb County jail, where authorities say they first robbed a local Waffle House. According to police records, they will face multiple armed robbery and likely, more charges. They will remain in jail at least through the weekend without bond.

According to multiple reports, all three suspects were apprehended separately without incident.

