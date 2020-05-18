Homeowner releases footage from his surveillance camera proving that Arbery was not the only trespasser on his property over the past few months

CNN obtained 11 surveillance clips from the attorney of the homeowner whose house is at the center of the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

J. Elizabeth Graddy, the attorney for homeowner Larry English, sent the news network videos spanning from October 2019 to February 2020, and it appears that Arbery was not the only “trespasser” on the property.

Eight of the clips that were shared were dated, while three were not.

One of the videos showed what appeared to be a white couple, a man and a woman. Two other videos showed children entering the property.

NEW VIDEO shows there were frequent visitors on the construction site where Ahmaud was seen leaving on the day he was killed both day & night. Ahmaud Arbery seems to be the only one who was presumed to be a criminal and ultimately the only one murdered based on that presumption. pic.twitter.com/8tTwKPsck0 — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) May 15, 2020

English lives more than two hours away from the property and asked people local to the community to occasionally check in on the house sporadically. He and his wife purchased it as a waterfront retirement home and were planning to move in when it was completed. The house was under construction down to the studs and was open.

According to the report, seven of the clips show a lone Black male walking around the house. The last clip, dated Feb. 23, is the only video that has been definitively identified as Arbery. The video was only moments before he was confronted by Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael who shot and killed him.

In a statement to CNN, Graddy said the man in the February 11 video appears to be the same man filmed in the house last fall and on December 17. She said the man may have come into the house for water, adding there are water sources both behind the house and in front of it. In the December 17 footage, the man is seen wiping his mouth and “what sounds like water can be heard” before he jogs away, the attorney says.

English has repeatedly said nothing was taken from his home.

His attorney also recently released a text message from a Glynn County police officer who told English that he could reach out to Gregory McMichael for assistance with trespassers on his property.

S. Lee Merritt, an attorney for Arbery’s family, sent an email statement to CNN which read, “I have chosen to stop questioning the grieving family of Ahmaud Arbery about images from the cameras mounted at the construction site of Larry English as Mr. English himself has said no criminal activity ever took place there and it is clear that Ahmaud was on the premises in the past along with many other people.”

