Boyce, 30, and Natalie Adepoju, 27, were pronounced dead on May 13. No cause of deaths has been made public.

Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend were reportedly found dead inside the actor’s Las Vegas condo last week, E! News reports.

The bodies of Boyce, 30, and his 27-year-old girlfriend Natalie Adepoju, were pronounced dead on May 13 after Boyce’s cousin found them at the residence.

A source told E! News that the cousin grew concerned after he noticed Boyce’s car was still outside his home when he was supposed to be in Los Angeles.

No cause of deaths for Boyce and Adepoju has been made public. Their deaths have been confirmed by the Las Vegas Medical Examiner’s office.

Boyce, who is best known for his role as Tyler Crowley in the teen cult film Twilight, had moved to Las Vegas to help his mother but was commuting back and forth to LA for acting jobs and to see his daughter.

The actor had just celebrated his 30th birthday in December. In an Instagram post he wrote, “At one point I didn’t think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let’s make the rest of these years your best!!”

Boyce had been reportedly dating Adepoju for a little over a year.

On a GoFundMe page, Adepoju’s family described her as a “loving daughter, niece, sister, cousin, and friend.”

“Natalie had so much life to live [and] we are saddened that her life was cut short. Natalie leaves behind her one and only baby boy Egypt, her father, two brothers and one sister, and a host of family and friends who love her dearly,” the family statement said.

Boyce is survived by his 10-year-old daughter Alaya.

