’90 Day Fiancé’ star tearfully admits to calling Nigerian husband the n-word

Lisa Hamme took to Instagram Live today address accusations that she used racial slurs against her husband Usman Umar, an aspiring rapper who goes by the name Sojaboy.

This week a white cast member of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé tearfully admitted to calling her Nigerian husband the n-word, and fans have slammed her playing the victim to distract from her history of problematic behavior.

Tuesday, Lisa Hamme took to Instagram Live today address accusations that she used racial slurs against her husband Usman Umar, an aspiring rapper who goes by the name Sojaboy.

READ MORE: ‘Southern Charm’ star Kathryn Dennis accused of racism in beef with SC activist

“It is said if you sin and you apologize and you pray for forgiveness, it is forgiven. So, my husband and I, it is a private manner between him and I. Because they are not going to drop it and it’s sad. Because the world needs to be united. We are human beings.”

The 52-year-old, who until marrying Umar online was Christian, then went on to say she was most hurt by the ugly messages she received from her “fellow Muslim sisters.”

READ MORE: ‘RHOA’ star Kandi’s birthday party raises eyebrows for ignoring social distancing, mask guidelines

So Lisa was calling Usman the N Word….. is anyone surprised? #90DayFiance https://t.co/O86b2FCI7c — That Poet UGoddess (@UGoddess_CT) May 18, 2020

READ MORE: ‘Love Is Blind’ star Diamond Jack explains blocking ex-fiancé Carlton Morton

She then proceeded to cry as she went turned the blame to the viewers of the show, “It just bothers me that there are so many hateful people in the world. We have people dying every day. I made the mistake of saying the N-word. I apologized several times. But you still want to come at me. This is something between my husband and I. But I’m here to take your abuse.”

She then threatened to leave social media altogether saying, “I am a wife and I am a mother. I won’t say no more. Because I love my husband. He loves me. And the world just doesn’t want to accept that.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!