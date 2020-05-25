Biden reinforces plan for Black America after ‘Breakfast Club’ backlash

Despite announcing his 'Lift Every Voice' plan for African Americans at the top of the month, Biden reposts highlights for potential voters to review.

By
Biba Adams
-

Earlier this month, Joe Bidenthe presumptive Democratic nominee for president, released his plan for Black America called, Lift Every Voice.

But, after a rough weekend following a contentious appearance on The Breakfast Club, the Biden campaign reposted highlights from the plan to Instagram on Sunday.  

The Biden campaign used a series of slides to highlight a few promises to the African American community.

According to the post, “The Biden Plan for Black America” will close the wealth and income gap by investing in African American workers, businesses, and communities. The plan also states that a Biden administration would make health equity a reality and promises to expand access to high-quality education and tackle racial inequity. 

The plan will deal with the prison industrial complex, claiming it will strengthen America’s commitment to justice by reducing the number of people incarcerated and ending incarceration for drug use alone.

Joe Biden theGrio.com
DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 09: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden tries to calm his supporters as demonstrators disrupt his rally at Renaissance High School. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The final points on the post showed a commitment to ensuring that people’s right to vote is protected and included a comprehensive clean energy future agenda. 

Comments under the post are both supportive and critical.

Many of the comments restate Biden’s unfortunate comment on The Breakfast Club. During his interview with Charlamagne tha God on Friday, Biden suggested that undecided voters “ain’t Black,” if they are considering voting for Donald Trump

The Trump campaign seized on the remark, calling it “racist” and selling t-shirts with “You Ain’t Black” across the front. 

For their part, the Biden campaign is focusing on the fact that even before The Breakfast Club interview, they had a plan for Black America and are using this opportunity for people to become familiar with it. 

Rappers like Ice Cube and Diddy continue to suggest “holding the Black vote hostage” until both candidates develop a comprehensive plan for Black America.

Many users are replying to their tweets with a link to the plan.

 Other Twitter users say that “staying home is a vote for Trump,” causing a back and forth between different schools of thought on voting one’s best interest.

The “ain’t Black” comments prompted an apology from Biden on Friday evening.

I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy. I shouldn’t have been so cavalier…I have never, ever taken the African American community for granted,” he said, per Yamiche Alcindor. “No one should have to vote for any party based on their race, background, religion, or any demographic information.”