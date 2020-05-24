Charlamagne Tha God responds to Biden ‘You ain’t Black’ backlash

Charlamagne Tha God points out that the former vice president believes the Democratic Party owes loyal Black voters

Charlamagne Tha God has responded to criticism over his Friday interview with presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

The conversation prompted much backlash across social media after the former vice president told “The Breakfast Club” host that a voter “ain’t Black” if he or she has a hard time deciding to cast a ballot for Biden or President Donald Trump later this year.

In a statement to Mediaite, a website focusing on the intersection of media and politics, Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, addressed critics of his response to Biden.

“We have been loyal to Democrats for a long time, black people have invested a lot into that party and the return on investment has not been great,” he wrote to the outlet. “As Biden said in our brief interview when I asked him if Dems owe the black community ABSOLUTELY was his answer. So let’s see what you got!!! Votes are Quid Pro Quo. You can’t possibly want me to Fear Trump MORE than I want something for my people.”

As theGrio previously reported, the remark came at the end of their interview, following questions about Biden’s record, his running mate, and his plans for Black America.

When a Biden aide tried to wrap up the video interview, Charlamagne said, “It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions.”

To which Biden replied, “You’ve got more questions? Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”

Charlamagne then shot back, “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact [that] I want something for my community.”

Biden, meanwhile, quickly addressed the fallout from his remark saying he “should not have been so cavalier,” during a call later that day with the U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce.

“I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” Biden said. “No one should have to vote for any party based on their race or religion or background.”

During Biden’s chat with Charlamagne Tha God on Friday, he was asked about reports that he’s considering Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, to be his vice-presidential running mate.

Klobuchar is white, so Charlamagne pointed out that Black voters “saved your political life in the primaries” and “have things they want from you.”

To which Biden replied: “I guarantee you there are multiple Black women being considered. Multiple.”