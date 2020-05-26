Charlamagne warns Biden choosing Klobuchar as VP would create ‘voter depression’

Charlamagne declared that people would stay home on election day because they just weren’t enthused by the candidate.

When it comes to Joe Biden‘s presidential campaign, Charlamagne tha God has never been one to mince words. Now he is sending out a warning to the former vice president that if he selects Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) to run as his candidate for president, it will most likely lead to a “voter depression.”

Sunday, during an interview with MSNBC host Joy Reid, the radio host very candidly responded to a question about what his response would be if Biden chose Klobuchar as his running-mate.

“On top of Russian interference and voter suppression, Dems have to worry about voter depression,” Charlamagne opined. “That’s people staying home on election day because they just aren’t enthused by the candidate.”

“You can’t act like this is the most important election ever and just run a campaign from your basement and not, you know, make some real policy commitments to the Black community, “he continued. “You know, not listen to some of the demands the Black community are making.”

Friday, Biden found himself going viral for all the wrong reasons after a clip of him appearing on Charlamagne’s popular show The Breakfast Club showed him declaring, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump, then you ain’t Black.”

In a statement to political site Mediaite, Charlamagne explained why he took issue with Biden’s assertions.

“We have been loyal to Democrats for a long time, Black people have invested a lot into that party and the return on investment has not been great,” he wrote. “As Biden said in our brief interview when I asked him if Dems owe the black community ABSOLUTELY was his answer. So let’s see what you got!!! Votes are Quid Pro Quo. You can’t possibly want me to Fear Trump MORE than I want something for my people.”

