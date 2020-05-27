Apple announces short-form sports docuseries ‘Greatness Code’ featuring LeBron James

The docuseries will focus on specific highlights from multiple sports legend's careers.

Streaming platforms are working to produce the best original content as demand rises for multiple mediums of entertainment. Apple is included in the competition and its upcoming release will satisfy sports fans across the globe.

The tech brand announced a brand new, short-form docuseries chronicling the life and times of modern sports legends on Wednesday.

Greatness Code will document untold stories from professional athletes, including LeBron James. Each episode will highlight a pivotal moment in the individual athlete’s careers.

According to a provided statement, Greatness Code is a landmark, short-form unscripted series that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world. The series is co-produced by Religion of Sports, co-founded by Gotham Chopra, Tom Brady, and Michael Strahan, and Uniterrupted, the brand founded by James and Maverick Carter.

Chopra directed the triumphant series, Ameeth Sankaran serves as executive producer through Religion of Sports, and Devin Johnson executive produced via Uninterrupted.

The docuseries covers internationally revered athletes. James, a public figure beyond sports, is recognized as a four-time NBA MVP, a three-time NBA Champion, and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Although the Akron-born athlete’s company helped to produce the series, the spotlight goes beyond basketball players.

Alex Morgan, co-captain of the U.S. Women’s national soccer team and Olympic gold medalist, world record-breaking Olympic champion Usain Bolt, decorated Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, five-time Olympic gold medalist and 15-time world champion swimmer Katie Ledecky, and 11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater.

Superstar quarterback, six-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP Brady will also have a story unearthed in the broadcast.

Greatness Code joins a collection of Apple-produced entertainment coming soon. Central Park premieres May 29, the docuseries Dear… is scheduled for release on June 5, and the documentary Dads is due on June 19.

Greatness Code will premiere globally, exclusively on Apple TV+ on July 10.