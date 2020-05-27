Flo Rida opens mobile wellness center for coronavirus testing

The rapper has teamed up with his doctor and business partner, Dr. George Tabi launched a $1.5 million healthcare venture called the Asktabs Mobile Wellness Center.

Rapper Flo Rida is doing his part to make sure companies in his home state are equipped to reopen safely in the wake of nationwide quarantines.

According to TMZ, this month the rapper teamed up with his doctor and business partner, Dr. George Tabi, and launched a $1.5 million healthcare venture called the Asktabs Mobile Wellness Center.

READ MORE: Rapper Desiigner gives his tenants a break on rent during COVID-19

The mission of their mobile facility is to ramp up COVID-19 testing so they can get healthy Florida residents back to work as soon as possible as the state reopens its economy.

Always a pleasure working with @NewlinLaw and we going to fight this virus together as a community! #Newlinlaw #stayhome pic.twitter.com/hTFLbn73nG — FLO RIDA (@official_flo) April 18, 2020

It’s been reported that Flo Rida’s mobile site will have to capacity to test up to 1,500 people per day and be equipped with a staff of up to 14 people. In fact, Asktabs had its first round of tests just last week at The Metro Wrapz company in Miami, where they say 30 employees were able to get tested.

READ MORE: Killer Mike and T.I. lend assistance in Atlanta amid coronavirus pandemic

READ MORE: Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD foundation giving $6M to COVID-19 relief efforts

While anyone can benefit from the testing site, the entertainer apparently wants to make providing tests for businesses his main focus so that those who have been out of work can get back to generating an income as quickly as possible while still keeping in mind the existing COVID-19 guidelines.

In addition to Miami, Flo Rida and his business partner plan to travel to other cities around the Sunshine State. Previously, the duo launched a CBD infused immune-boosting daily vitamin gummy called Jet Setter. The van from that vitamin business has now been repurposed to transport testing supplies.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!