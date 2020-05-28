Kiki Layne stars in Gina Prince Bythewood flick ‘The Old Guard’

Director Gina Prince Bythewood is bringing her brilliance to Netflix with a new action The Old Guard, due out this summer.

The Love & Basketball director directs the film based on the graphic novel by Greg Rucka and they’ve enlisted some of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters to take part.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.

Check out the trailer:

The Old Guard premieres July 10 on Netflix.

By the looks of the trailer, we’re in for a wild ride of non-stop action with this flick.

Aside from Love & Basketball, Bythewood brought us beloved classics like The Wood, Beyond The Lights, The Secret Life of Bees, and Disappearing Acts, among others.