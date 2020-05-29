The two organizations are working together as Republican lawmakers try to suppress voters for the 2020 election.

The Black Church Action Fund and Vote.org have partnered on a new initiative aimed at Black faith voters.

The political action committee and the voter registration organization announced on Friday morning that they will work together to deliver digital voter registration and vote-by-mail tools to Black voters for the 2020 election.

“This moment demands that our communities get organized and protect our votes earlier than ever before. From voting by mail, to checking voter registration status, or getting the latest updates on election changes due to COVID-19, we are thrilled to offer all of our Vote.org services to the Black faith community,” said Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org, said in a press release. “The Black Church Action Fund reach and grassroots political power, combined with our trusted voter engagement tools, will result in unprecedented efforts to reach Black voters of faith throughout the nation in this critical election year.”

Rev. Leah Daughtery and Pastor Michael McBride, co-founders of the Black Church Action Fund, stressed the importance of the initiative in a joint statement of their own on Friday.

“Black Church Action Fund is excited to be in partnership with Vote.org as we register, educate and mobilize millions of Black church voters in 2020,” the co-founders said. “The power of the Black church, and in particular Black women voting as a bloc of voters in 2020, is one of the greatest examples of sister power rising up to ensure the survival of our democracy. This partnership will help us reach our collective aspiration.”

The digital vote-by-mail campaign comes as Republican lawmakers and elected officials, including President Donald Trump, work to disenfranchise voters and gerrymander voting districts.

The president took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam voting by mail, falsely claiming that the practice would encourage voters to commit fraud.

“There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed,” he tweeted.

Trump’s claims were debunked by experts and flagged by Twitter with fact-check warnings.

For more information on the digital vote-by-mail initiative please visit vote.org.