While Floyd's family will conduct an independent autopsy, the preliminary findings claim he did not die of strangulation or asphyxiation

A preliminary autopsy of George Floyd‘s death claims the 46-year-old did not die of strangulation or asphyxiation, but rather from a combination of being restrained by police and underlying health issues.

The early findings of the autopsy were included in charging documents against former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged with third-degree murder and felony manslaughter on Friday.

Chauvin, who was fired from the department just days after the Memorial Day tragedy, faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

“Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease,” said the complaint from the Hennepin County Attorney. “The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.”

The complaint also points out that Chauvin pinned his knee against Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. For the last 2 minutes and 53 seconds of the restraint, Floyd was unresponsive.

The charging document notes, “police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a prone position is inherently dangerous.”

Though the preliminary autopsy failed to conclude that Floyd died of strangulation or asphyxiation, attorney Benjamin Crump announced on Friday during a press conference organized by Roc Nation that the family is taking custody of Floyd’s body to have Dr. Michael Baden perform an independent autopsy.

“We saw in the Eric Garner case and so many other cases, where they have these people who work with the city come up with things that are such an illusion about ‘you didn’t know he had a heart condition’ or ‘he had asthma,'” said Crump.

“All this stuff that is completely irrelevant because they were breathing, walking just fine until the police accosted them and assaulted and battered them.”

