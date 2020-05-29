Ilhan Omar working on law to investigate all officer-involved incidents

Minnesota Congresswoman seeks to establish an independent federal agency to investigate all officer-involved shootings

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a member of The Squad, announced that she is currently working on legislation that will “establish an independent federal agency to investigate all officer-involved shootings and excessive uses of force.”

On Twitter, the Minnesota Congresswoman wrote her post in response to the police killing of George Floyd in her native Minneapolis. She said that she is working on legislation to make this level of federal oversight “a reality.”

Omar called for peace in the city during comments made to reporters on Thursday.

“It’s heartbreaking what took place last night, and continues to happen, to watch our city burn is one of the most devastating things to us,” Omar said. “I’m asking for the community to step up and show us how to organize a peaceful protest so people are not taking advantage of the hurt people are feeling.”

The Congresswoman also said that she has concerns that violent or destructive protests could spark a “cycle of violence,” which could potentially lead to more people of color being harmed by police.

Moreover, she is concerned that the violence could cause a spike in coronavirus diagnoses in Minnesota due to the lack of social distancing and wearing of personal protective equipment.

On Twitter, she wrote that while the anger is justified, Minnesotans must protect one another.

Omar called for the end of the cycle of violence.

In another tweet, she echoed the sentiment of many saying, “Charges need to be brought immediately. Deep injustice begets social unrest. We can’t ask for peace without delivering justice.”

Another member of The Squad, the four-woman group of allies within the House Representatives, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said recently that politicians are scared of “the political power of (the) police.”

AOC wrote that George Floyd should be alive, saying that he was killed even as he begged for his life. The popular Democratic Socialist Representative said, “The status quo is killing us.”

