A source tells TMZ that the Minneapolis ex-cop is being watched on camera by guards 24/7 to ensure his safety

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged for murder in George Floyd‘s death, is closely being watched by county jail staff.

Sources tell TMZ that at Ramsey County Jail in St. Paul, Minn., where Chauvin is currently being detained on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter, the ex-cop has been checked on every 15 minutes since being brought into custody on Friday.

Chauvin was reportedly assigned to a single cell in a special wing of the jail that is designated for high-profile cases. Though he is spending his time behind bars alone, the TMZ source claims Chauvin is being watched on camera by guards 24/7.

The source wouldn’t call the extra surveillance a suicide watch, however, law enforcement sources reportedly said that’s essentially what it is. While officials claim they do not think Chauvin is suicidal, they want to ensure his safety while in custody.

Chauvin will reportedly be in his cell for 23 hours out of the day with one hour of recreational time in an enclosed area. His cell bed is also reportedly bolted to the floor and his pillow is sewn to it.

Chauvin faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd. Floyd, 46, died after begging to be released by Chauvin’s knee pressed against his neck while in police custody on Memorial Day. After three consecutive nights of fever-pitched protests calling for his arrest across the country, Chauvin was charged and taken into custody.

As theGrio previously reported, less than 24 hours after he was arrested, Chauvin’s wife Kellie Chauvin filed for divorce.

“She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy,” Kellie Chavin’s laywer said in a statement. “She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin.”

The statement added, “While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time.”

