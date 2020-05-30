Far-right extremists hoping to turn the George Floyd protests into a ‘civil war’

The desire is to exploit the combustible elements of Black Lives Matter demonstrating against police brutality into a race war.

The death of George Floyd and subsequent protests are now being exploited by far-right extremists who are hoping for a “boogaloo” which is code for a civil war online.

Vice reported that far-right groups have begun showing up at the protests over Floyd’s murder, often with guns, with the intention of exploiting the anger. The desire is to exploit the combustible elements of Black Lives Matter demonstrating against police brutality into a “race war”.

In particular, the Boogaloo Bois — a group of armed anti-government extremists made visible by their Hawaiian shirts — have shown up to advance their own issues against the police. They are of the mindset that law enforcement is a brute force that has harmed the victims of Ruby Ridge in 1992 to most recently Floyd. However, they do not think Black people are disproportionately targeted by law enforcement.

Nonetheless, they have begun to post on social media about their desire to infiltrate Black Lives Matter for the purpose of mainstreaming their ideas for conflict and civil war. They often post about tactical gear, firearm purchases, weapons and war. Now their movement has seized upon Floyd’s death who died on Memorial Day after now-former police officer Derek Chauvin placed a knee on his neck.

The posted an “operation” on Instagram about how to conquer Minnesota which has been at the epicenter of protests.

“We must think smarter than them and have a strategic plan. It’s great seeing people that have come prepared within the area. Even the group of gentlemen in the second photo have shown that their hearts are in the right place even with little training, equipment, and planning. That may sound like a disaster if something were to arise, which it very well could, but it shows that people are willing to take a stand,” the post read.

The post further advocated for a structure to be built within the community. It was stressed that true believers were necessary.

“What needs to be done is for a modern day minutemen to be formed. This will ensure that if events like the ones we’re seeing occur again (which they will), there will be more structure and confidence in our voices.”

Other Neo Nazi’s such as accelerationists have been more brazen in their desire to see more Black deaths and using the current climate to accomplish it. They want to speed up the end of society and “exacerbating the ethnic tensions” will do that.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has decried the “chaos,” claiming only 20% of Minnesotans were taking part in these demonstrations. The rest, he said, were provocateurs from out of state.

“The situation in Minneapolis is no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd, it is about attacking civil society, instilling fear, and disrupting our great cities,” he said Saturday.

“As you saw this expand across the United States, and you start to see whether it be domestic terrorism, whether it be ideological extremists to fan the group, or whether it be international destabilization of how our country works.”

