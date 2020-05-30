The video take from a different vantage point shows the encounter moments before a crowd gathered in protest

Another video offering a different vantage point of George Floyd‘s final moments has emerged.

As reported by NBC News, the short recording, taken from an alternate angle of a widely circulated video capturing the 46-year-old’s brutal encounter with Minneapolis police, shows three officers pinning down Floyd, not just one.

The additional footage shows Derek Chauvin, the former cop now facing murder charges, pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck as two other officers restrained him to the pavement with their hands and knees on his back.

Floyd can be heard crying and pleading repeatedly: “My face is gone. I can’t breathe, man, please. Please, let me stand.”

The footage was taken from across the street before onlookers gathered around the scene outside a Cup Foods store to protest Floyd’s treatment.

While four officers were present during the May 25 incident, the original video clip only shows Chauvin, 44, kneeling on Floyd’s neck. Chauvin sat in that position for at least 8 minutes, even after Floyd became unresponsive.

All four officers were fired by Minneapolis Police Department the day after when the initial video circulated the internet. At this time, Chauvin is the only participant to be arrested. He was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

Multiple days of demonstrations have sprouted in Minneapolis and in big cities across the nation. Minneapolis’ 3rd precinct set afire Thursday, according to Fox 9.

Protesters are outraged about Floyd’s death and the lack of arrests made prior to May 29.

