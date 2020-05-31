Utah man yelling ‘All Lives Matter’ aims bow and arrow at protestors

Brandon McCormick was pummeled in a dramatic video after he attempted to shoot protesters with his hunting bow

A White man declaring “All Lives Matter” during demonstrations in Utah on Saturday was detained by police after he aimed a bow and arrow at protesters.

Video footage of the shocking Salt Lake City incident shows Brandon McCormick standing in the street beside his vehicle as he begins to prepare his bow and arrow to apparently use it on a protester.

Just as he begins to shoot his hunting bow, protesters dashed toward him and attacked him in a chaotic scene. It was not clear, however, if he successfully fired an arrow.

Another angle shows protesters hiding behind vehicles to protect themselves. After McCormick was stopped and attacked, demonstrators then smashed the windows of his vehicle and attempted to flip it over.

White man in Salt Lake City, Utah yells “All Lives Matter” and then shoots bow and arrow into crowd of peaceful protesters. pic.twitter.com/b4j2Sad4ju — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 31, 2020

WOW: Man in Salt Lake City pulls bow and arrow on protesters blocking traffic and the protesters swarm him, disarm him, assault him then break and flip his vehicle. pic.twitter.com/FYVVJCcWku — Michael James Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) May 31, 2020

Police eventually took McCormick into custody. He also reportedly had a large knife in his possession.

After he was pummeled by protesters, a bloodied McCormick later spoke to local media. “First I got beat up when I yelled, ‘All Lives Matter,’ then I pulled out weapons, then I got beat up some more, then cops grabbed me and my car got totaled,” he said.

McCormick alleged that two Black men beat him “through my open window” before he got out and retrieved his bow and arrow. He also claimed his car was set on fire. None of his accounts have been verified.

Here is is lying that he said it from his window & never mentioned his weapon was a bow aiming at people. pic.twitter.com/DsnUy2Os4i — ✨Maria✨ (@MsDBZbabe) May 31, 2020

Twitter users responding to the dramatic video seized on McCormick proclaiming “All Lives Matter,” which is largely seen as a term to discredit the Black Lives Matter movement.

“He said “All Lives Matter” and then proceeded to try to take a life. How on brand,” one person tweeted.

Another Twitter user said, “This had a real Game of Thrones vibe… he belong to the streets now… dummie.”

Others instead jokingly nicknamed McCormick “Hawkeye,” which is the name of a Marvel superhero character who similarly sports a bow and arrow.

“Hawkeye stay useless,” one Twitter user wrote.

But there was at least one person who asked the question we were all wondering: “Who is riding around with a bow and arrow?”

Who is riding around with a bow and arrow? pic.twitter.com/poeX72uGtd — I DON’T FEEL NO WAYS TIRED ✊🏾 (@jessicalrose76) May 31, 2020

