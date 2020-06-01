Disney just dropped the first official trailer for Secret Society of Second-Born Royals and given us our first glimpse of Niles Fitch making history as the company’s first Black live-action prince.

The 18-year-old actor, who’s known for playing a young Randall Pearson on NBC’s hit show This Is Us, announced the big news in April via social media.

“Welcome Disney’s first live action Black prince! Coming to your home screens as Prince Tuma, streaming on Disney+ in Summer 2020!!” he posted.

READ MORE:‘This Is Us’ star Niles Fitch will play Disney’s first live-action Black prince

His Secret Society of Second-Born Royals role is described as “the self-centered and charismatic Prince Tuma.”

In the trailer, we see Fitch alongside costars like Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Skylar Astin, Olivia Deeble, Faly Rakotohavana, Isabella Blake Thomas, Elodie Yung, Ashley Liao, Noah Lomax and Greg Bryk.

Here’s the description:

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals follows Sam, a rebellious teenage royal who unknowingly develops superpowers from a genetic trait attributed only to second-borns of royal lineage. Second-in-line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria, Sam constantly questions what it means to be royal and wants to create her own legacy. Unlike Sam’s picture-perfect older sister Eleanor who will become the next queen, Sam would rather rock out with her bandmate and best friend Mike at an illegal protest or ditch a royal engagement for a wild night out. Fed up with her daughter’s misbehavior, Queen Catherine sends Sam to a summer boarding school where she and four other second-born royals – Tuma, Roxana, January and Matteo – discover they have unique super-human abilities and are invited to join a secret society with a longstanding tradition of covertly keeping the peace. With a new sense of purpose and a little help from their Secret Society instructor James, Sam and her fellow royal recruits must learn to harness their newfound powers and work together as a team before they can save the world.

READ MORE: Both Randall’s from ‘This Is Us’ meet on the red carpet–and it’s priceless

Check out the official trailer:

