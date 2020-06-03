As protests against racial injustice and police brutality continue across the country and around the world, plenty of people are looking for ways to tackle the subject with their children. Fortunately, CNN and Sesame Street are partnering up to address the nation’s little ones during a Town Hall on racism.

READ MORE: Billy Porter set to appear on ‘Sesame Street’ in his iconic Oscars dress

Coming Together: Standing Up To Racism A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Families will air on Saturday, June 6, at 10 am. The 60-minute special will discuss racism, the protests, and promote empathy and understanding.

According to CNN, beloved character Big Bird will join Van Jones and national correspondent Erica Hill to moderate the event. They will be joined by other Sesame Street characters like Elmo, Abby Cadabby, and Rosita — and other experts answering questions submitted by families.

The nation’s parents are struggling in so many ways right now. From adjusting to working from home, educating their children, keeping them safe and healthy amid the coronavirus outbreak, and dealing with the horrific violence against our community; people with kids are stretched way too thin.

Considering the fact that so many kids are stuck at home with parents who are undoubtedly affected by the ongoing unrest and the conversations and emotions these subjects inevitably provoke; it’s a good thing people are thinking about ways to help their kids through the tough time. Racism may seem like a heavy subject matter for little ones, but ignoring the tough issues is part of the problem.

READ MORE: George Floyd’s smiling daughter, 6, says ‘daddy changed the world’

Back in April, Sesame Street and CNN partnered up for a special town hall on the COVID-19 crisis. The episode helped discuss social distancing with kids and families and provided information for families to help kids feel safe amid the chaos.