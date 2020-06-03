Lena Waithe launches ‘ongoing effort’ to directly fund protestors in need

The Emmy winning writer/producer/showrunner is using her platform, and her resources, to help activists on the ground

As protests continue to take place all across the country, writer/producer/showrunner Lena Waithe has come forward to announce what she calls an “ongoing effort” to get funds directly into the hands of demonstrators seeking justice for George Floyd.

“We are heartbroken and outraged, just as you are,” reads a statement from Hillman Grad Productions which she founded in 2015.

The message then acknowledges the cross-section of Black and LGBTQ+ activists who along with their allies have been on the frontlines of this nationwide uprising for the last week.

“Our hearts are heavy and our hurt has turned into frustration at the lack of compassion and fortitude to stand up for Black, queer, and trans communities that have been marginalized for far too long,” it continues.

While several other celebrities have put out statements and set up funds to bail out protestors who’ve been forcefully targeted by police, Monday, the Emmy winner stunned her fans on Instagram when she revealed that she’d be donating $25,000 directly to Black protestors who dropped their CashApp or Venmo information in her comments section.

No middle man or red tape, just a call to action which allows those “speaking truth to power” to tell her team exactly what they need to “cover bail, rent, bills, groceries or other financial needs during this time.”

“We see you, we stand with you, we are you,” concludes the heartfelt message, along with a reminder that this will be just the first of many donations given to a community battling the dual realities of police brutality and a global health crisis.

Fans have already started flooding Waithe’s team with accolades and names of activists in need of her help. The Queen and Slim screenwriter says she hopes her approach will inspire other celebrities to follow suit.

