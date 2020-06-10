Crossfit CEO resigns after backlash from George Floyd comments

Greg Glassman steps down from the popular exercise and gym brand after tweeting 'FLOYD-19' is a public health issue

Greg Glassman, founder, and CEO of CrossFit has stepped down from his role following the backlash that followed a tweet he posted last weekend, in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation wrote on Twitter that “Racism is a public health issue,” to which Glassman replied, “It’s FLOYD-19.” Glassman still has not deleted the tweet.

It’s FLOYD-19. — Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 6, 2020

In addition to the post, Buzzfeed News reports that Glassman hosted a private Zoom call with several gym owners on Saturday where he made additional inflammatory statements.

“We’re not mourning for George Floyd — I don’t think me or any of my staff are,” the report reads, “Can you tell me why I should mourn for him? Other than that it’s the white thing to do — other than that, give me another reason.”

A recording of the call was obtained by Buzzfeed and Glassman is heard repeatedly expressing doubt as to whether systemic racism exists in the United States, and that he doesn’t feel that the protests are about Floyd.

“I doubt very much that they’re mourning for Floyd,” he said, “I don’t think that there’s a general mourning for Floyd in any community.” Glassman also spouted theories that Floyd was killed due to a larger conspiracy involving counterfeit money.

While Glassman announced his “retirement,” CrossFit has not completely disavowed his comments saying only that, “Greg made a mistake.” In a public statement, they called Glassman, “a man who is imperfect but sincere in his love of helping others to become better while creating opportunities for others to do the same.”

Glassman also made a public apology where he said, “Floyd is a hero in the Black community and not just a victim. I should have been sensitive to that and wasn’t. I apologize for that.”

Reebok cut ties with CrossFit following the tweet and news reporting, as did several other high-level athletes.

