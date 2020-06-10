Entertainment journalist and ‘This Is Us’ writer JasFly dead at 39

Hip-hop journalist and TV writer/producer Jas Waters, also known as Jas Fly, has died at 39, a number of her closest friends and colleagues confirmed on Wednesday.

JasFly made a name for herself as an entertainment journalist, eventually landing her own column at VIBE magazine. In 2013, she was featured on the short-lived reality show Gossip Game alongside Angela Yee and Kim Osorio among others. She went on to make it as a TV writer for shows like NBC’s This Is Us and Showtime’s Kidding.

READ MORE: Eboni K. Williams to host, executive produce ‘Revolt Black News’

Her friend, Sade Sellers, confirmed the tragic news on social media on Wednesday.

Absolutely devastated to confirm @JasFly ‘s passing. She was such a light. Offered me advice about writing so many times— prayers to her family. — Sade Sellers (@IAMSadeSellers) June 10, 2020

So far, no cause of death has been reported but condolences have been pouring in from her friends and colleagues.

The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly. pic.twitter.com/cmrh2OO8of — ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) June 10, 2020

READ MORE: Russell Simmons’ accuser slams ‘The Breakfast Club’ over new interview with mogul

“I’m at a loss for words. @JasFly has been on my heart and spirit for some time now. I would always tell her when I saw her, how much I admired her work,” posted Necole Kane, CEO & founder of XONecole. “Her storytelling. Her authenticity. Her gift to the world. Sometimes I wish I could have said more. I’m saddened.”

“If you are in the industry, you know @JasFly … a motivating energy and dope woman in hip-hop. Today hurts,” tweeted fellow journalist Sowmya Krishnamurthy.

This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson also reacted to the shocking news, tweeting “Incredibly shocked and saddened to have just receive this news. Blessed Light, fly with the angels.”

Writer Adelle Platon wrote that she was “at a loss” over JasFly’s the sudden death. “Knew her since VIBE & it was always love whenever we saw each other in LA,” she wrote. “She once had her assistant deliver me a special brownie at work just ’cause … f**k, man. she was a beautiful soul & a hustler with one of the sharpest pens. rest in power, jas.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!