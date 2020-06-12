Nike announces Juneteenth as paid company holiday

CEO says he has observed a 'disconnect' between the brand's social justice image and their commitment to the people that work for the company

In an internal memo to employees, Nike CEO, John Donahue, has said that his company will recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

“When we say that Black Lives Matter, it applies to the world outside of Nike and, importantly, it applies to our Black teammates within Nike,” Donahue wrote, “Simply put, we need to hold ourselves to a high standard given the heritage of our company and our brand.”

READ MORE: Nike donates $5 million for athletic facility at Obama Presidential Center

According to Bloomberg.com, Donahue says that the company will focus on four key areas to improve race relations internally: representation, professional development, inclusion and belonging, and education.

The company has tapped VP of global footwear for Converse, Brandis Russell, and Phil McCartney VP/GM for global footwear for Nike to co-chair the company’s Diversity & Inclusion Acceleration Taskforce.

In addition to recognizing Juneteenth, Nike will offer programming and learning opportunities on a variety of topics specific to racial inequality from June 19 to July 4.

Donahue has been with the organization for six months and says he has observed a “disconnect” between the external brand image and the internal employee experience.

“You have told me that we have not consistently supported, recognized, and celebrated our own Black teammates in a manner they deserve. This needs to change,” he wrote.

Nike, along with Michael Jordan, announced last week that the Jordan Brand will donate $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations that promote racial equality, social justice, and greater access to education.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand to donate $100 million to racial equality organizations

“Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people,” the Jordan Brand said in a statement, “Jordan Brand is us, the Black Community.”

Nike has faced challenges over the past few years after reports of misconduct and sexist behavior by male executives became public.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!