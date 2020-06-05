Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand to donate $100 million to racial equality organizations

The five-time NBA MVP will be donating the money over the next 10 years.

Michael Jordan is backing up his calls for justice with a hefty paycheck.

The six-time NBA champ announced on Friday that he would be donating $100 million via the Jordan Brand to organizations supporting “racial equality, social justice and greater access to education” over the next 10 years.

“The Jordan Brand is us, the Black community,” the statement began. “We represent a proud of family that has overcome family obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice.”

The statement continued, “Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.”

Jordan’s commitment to financially support the movement comes just a few days after he spoke out regarding the death of George Floyd, who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.

“I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration,” Jordan said about Floyd’s tragic passing and the subsequent protesting that followed. “I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.”

The former Chicago Bulls superstar has come under fire during the course of his career for remaining silent on Black issues. Jordan addressed the controversy regarding his alleged indifference on social justice in his ESPN documentary, The Last Dance.

“I never thought of myself as an activist,” he said in the NBA special, which aired in May. “I thought of myself as a basketball player. I wasn’t a politician when I was playing my sport. I was focused on my craft. Was that selfish? Probably. But that was my energy. That’s where my energy was.”