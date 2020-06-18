A Black filmmaker seeking a Black editor triggers Facebook group for ‘racial discrimination’

Several white film editors upset about 'racial discrimination' are about to lose their jobs

In a private Facebook group, several members of an elite film editors page were offended when a filmmaker specifically requested a Black editor.

Ri-Karlo Handy, a Black 20-year film veteran, posted on the I NEED AN EDITOR! Facebook group on Tuesday, looking for a Black person to fill an editor role. Stunned that Handy would not consider a white person for the job, the group’s sensitive members rebuked Handy’s decision, calling it “reverse racism.”

With Handy’s post getting perceived as racial discrimination, some of the members, who are presumed to be white themselves, call on the page’s admin to delete the post, Insider reported.

“Those 11 words set off a firestorm in the group, leading to racist posts in the comments and a heated debate about diversity, discrimination and opportunity,” Handy said, according to The Los Angeles Times. “Several members of the group, myself included, were deeply offended by some of the responses by white editors who perceived my effort to source more editors of color as some sort of ‘reverse discrimination.’”

Nicole French, actress and attorney, was made aware of the post by a friend, and her reaction, according to Insider, was to share some of the comments to the public.

“I just decided enough was enough and I needed to collect the screenshots and put it all together,” French told Insider.

French tweeted out several posts of white men complaining about Black editors given an opportunity. One of them was Nathan Lee Bush, an editor and cinematographer who has worked with several big brands such as Nike, GQ, Esquire Magazine, and Panera Bread.

“As long as there’s not a peep when I specify ‘white editors only’ for my next job,” Bush wrote. “I need a white perspective on the subject matter. ‘No, you don’t get it, this is the GOOD racism this time!'”

French’s posts received a response directly from the bakery-café restaurant chain. The company has decided not to partner with Bush’s company and prohibited him from using its logo on his website.

The views expressed by this individual are not acceptable, and we will no longer be using their services or allowing use of our logo on this company’s website. — Panera Bread (@panerabread) June 17, 2020

As of today’s reporting, Bush’s website is private and his number goes directly to voicemail.

Another disappointing screenshot exposed Marc Fisher, an editor for several TV and movie productions, including an MTV News special called ” White Supremacy Destroyed My Life,” according to his IMDb page.

This is Marc Fisher! He doesn’t give “2 shits” about you guys blacklisting him b/c “you have no idea who” he is & he’s “working on stuff you can only dream about”. Nice IMDb! Yes it’s ironic Marc worked on “@MTV’s White Supremacy Destroyed My Life” last year. pic.twitter.com/7F4Ci9PKeJ — Nicole French (@Nicole_saysLove) June 17, 2020

In response to French’s tweets, Ava DuVernay said that Black producers have the right to hire whomever, and this is especially the case if the producer does not want someone who would “diminish” Black people.

