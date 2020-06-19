Rapper Hurricane Chris charged with second-degree murder

Rapper Hurricane Chris was arrested and booked for second-degree murder after police say he killed a man Friday morning at a Texaco gas station in Shreveport, Louisiana.

KSLA 12 reported that the 31-year-old, born Christopher Dooley, shot the man at around 1 a.m. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. He has not yet been identified.

Y’all talking about Hurricane Chris done came to Shreveport shooting folks early this morning. pic.twitter.com/j2O5rydZnz — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) June 19, 2020

The Shreveport native claimed he killed the man in self-defense in a struggle over his car. However, surveillance footage contradicted Dooley’s statements and “showed that Dooley did not act in self-defense.”

Furthermore, the car that Dooley claimed the victim was attempting to steal did not belong to him either as it was reported stolen from Texas.

Dooley was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of Illegal possession of stolen things. Representatives for the rapper have not yet issued a statement.

Dooley is best known for his 2007 hit, “A Bay Bay” which peaked at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100. He also released the albums 51/50 Ratchet and Unleashed which featured the single “Halle Berry (She’s Fine),” that found chart success on the rap charts.

