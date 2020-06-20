Eric Garner’s widow cries as she ‘testifies’ in mock TV trial

Esaw Garner Snipes felt as if she had to put on a front for the world and was never given the time to grieve

Eric Garner’s widow will “testify” in a TV special called American Trial: The Eric Garner Story.

Crying over the loss of Eric, killed by then-officer Daniel Pantaleo when the lovable giant got placed in a chokehold, Esaw Garner Snipes is in mourning after many years.

In a new TV special set to air on the REELZ network, Garner Snipes, Eric’s widow, is seen sobbing in a mock testimonial trial as it is difficult for her to describe how her husband got killed.

Pantaleo, nor the police involved in the chokehold, was put on trial, leaving some feeling like there was no justice for his family.

The televised mock trial gives viewers some insight into how the prosecution for the death of Eric would have looked like.

“I didn’t know it would be like that,” Garner Snipes said via TMZ. ” The reality of it just hit me after four years.”

“I never really got the chance to grieve because they pulled me into the spotlight, like, almost immediately. I had to put on a front for the world and be this strong person.”

Garner Snipes also lost her daughter she shared with Eric, Erica Garner, 27, in December 2017 due to a sudden heart attack triggered by her asthma attack, theGrio previously reported.

The REELZ channel has setup a courtroom, a judge, lawyers, and witnesses, giving the impression that Garner Snipes is about to testify.

In recent events, George Floyd, another victim of police brutality, is being compared to Eric.

Both Black men, suffocated to death by officers, have brought attention to how important it is when a suspect states, “I can’t breathe.”

Unlike Eric, however, the death of Floyd, alongside Rayshard Brooks, who killed by two Atlanta officers, is set to have an imminent trial.

Breonna Taylor who shot and killed by a police officer inside of her Louisville, Kentucky house might get her case put on trial as charges are being looked into, theGrio previously reported.

American Trial: The Eric Garner Story will air on REELZ Saturday at 8 p.m.

