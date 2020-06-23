Cameron Webb, Democrat physician, wins Virginia House primary

The physician previously served on Barack Obama’s health care team and also worked on the former president’s My Brother’s Keeper initiative.

A Democratic physician won the primary election in Virginia’s 5th District on Tuesday, beating out three other candidates for the nomination.

Dr. Cameron Webb, whose campaign focuses on affordable health care, is expected to face off against Republican Bob Good (R) in November, The Hill reports. He could be the first Black person to represent the mostly rural district. His victory comes amid the rising racial tension in the country over the police killing of George Floyd.

“It’s all humbling, it’s all powerful and one thing I will say is that the voices in our community are resounding and are powerful and I think that’s part of what we saw tonight, and I’m excited to be kind of able to carry this banner forward,” said Webb, a Charlottesville physician and director of health policy and equity at the University of Virginia. He also holds a law degree.

READ MORE: Trump vows prison time for those who vandalize and destroy statues

📺: Check out “Be There for People”, my 1st campaign video where I tell my story of why I’m running for Congress in 2020. It’s also a video where my kids effortlessly outshine me in every scene we share. It’s fine…I’m not at all jealous of their magic. 😏 #VA05 #flipthe5th pic.twitter.com/7A82aQLpWf — Dr. Cameron Webb (@DrCameronWebb) September 19, 2019

House Democrats are reportedly targeting the 5th District again this year, hoping to flip the seat.

“We’re in a moment as a nation,” Webb said Tuesday night. “We’re facing a global health pandemic, crisis of racial injustice, and you layer on top of that inequities in education, health care, criminal justice, employment, people heard in our message something that spoke to them.”

Congratulations to @DrCameronWebb on his victory in the #VA05 primary. Dr. Webb would be the first Black doctor to serve as a voting member of Congress. We cannot wait to see your continued commitment to healing this nation. Onward to November! pic.twitter.com/DDH7nUIBRr — Collective PAC (@CollectivePAC) June 23, 2020

The 5th District has not been represented by a liberal politician since Tom Perriello lost to republican Robert Hurt in 2010.

“We won in 2008 because of the mobilization of Black voters, and then the district was redrawn to make it harder to win,” Webb said last week. “So you need that mobilization even more now. My engagement with the Black community has been lifelong. And it’s been deeds, not words.”

What a night! So excited to be the Democratic nominee for #VA05! But the work is just getting started!!!! Twitter: we’re just over $5K from a milllion for the cycle and only have 52 minutes left to raise it. Can you help us hit a VERY important goal! Let’s get it!!! pic.twitter.com/G168mlRVpH — Dr. Cameron Webb (@DrCameronWebb) June 24, 2020

Webb previously served on Barack Obama’s health care team. He also worked on the former president’s My Brother’s Keeper initiative, which aids vulnerable young men of color and aims to promote racial justice.