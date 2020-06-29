Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing

Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani was killed on January 3, 2020, by a U.S. drone strike at the Baghdad International Airport along with five others.

In response, Iran has issued an arrest warrant for President Donald Trump along with 36 others.

The attack was widely condemned as an assassination.

In a statement the following day, President Donald Trump said that the general was planning “imminent and sinister attacks” against the United States. However, the president has not presented any evidence of an imminent attack against the United States.

According to CNN, US Special Representative for Iran, Brian Hook, called the arrest warrant a “political stunt.”

“It’s propaganda that we’re used to,” Hook said in a press conference. “This has nothing to do with national security, international peace, or promoting stability, so we see it for what it is — it’s a propaganda stunt that no one takes seriously and makes the Iranians look foolish.”

Iran asked Interpol to assist with arresting Trump once he steps down from the presidency. The international police agency wrote in a statement that under its founding constitution, “it is strictly forbidden for the organization to undertake any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character.”

In January, Iran wrote a letter to the United Nations and called the attack state terrorism and an unlawful criminal act.

Following Soleimani’s killing, Iran held three days of national mourning. Thousands of demonstrators were seen marching in Tehran and other cities to protest the strike.

According to a previous CNN report in January, Iranians (men, women, and children) carried images of the slain commander. Many people were crying and shouting “Death to America” and “Revenge! Revenge! Revenge!”

Protesters also ripped up a US flag and burned an Israeli one.

Earlier this year, Democrats questioned whether the assassination of Soleimani should have been exercised without the approval of Congress.