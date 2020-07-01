Protester, 75, released from hospital 4 weeks after being pushed by police

Nearly four weeks after being pushed to the ground by Buffalo police, Martin Gugino is being released from the hospital.

The 75-year-old man suffered a fractured skull while participating in a peaceful protest against police violence in the city.

Two Buffalo police officers knocked the man down and failed to offer him medical assistance in a clash that was captured on a viral video.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Video shows two police officers in Buffalo, New York, shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground. The sound of a crack is heard and blood trickles from the man’s head https://t.co/JOGKvPOjoD pic.twitter.com/TBqs4gelmi — Reuters (@Reuters) June 5, 2020

In a statement, Gugino’s attorney, Kelly Zarcone, said he is recovering in an undisclosed location.

“I was able to see Martin today and he looks great.” She wrote in a statement to WBFO, Buffalo’s NPR affiliate. “He can walk with a little help and his condition will continue to improve with rest and time. I brought him the cards and letters sent to my office and he said he still felt overjoyed at the continued support and well wishes, ‘like it was Christmas Day.’”

Gugino was participating in a peaceful protest that had continued past the curfew imposed in the city. Officers sought to clear the area and in the process knocked him down and left him bleeding on the sidewalk.

Two officers were suspended for the incident, prompting all 57 members of the Buffalo Police Department Emergency Response Team to quit that special unit. The officers have been charged with assault for the incident.

In her statement, Zarcone stated that Gugino continues to express his support for peaceful protesting. “He is pleased at the progress made so far to protect the safety of peaceful protesters, a topic near and dear to his heart. He respects the burden of authority placed upon law enforcement but looks forward to the continued implementation of systemic changes to eliminate police brutality.”

After the video of the incident was released, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was incensed calling for the firing of the officers involved, “You see that video and it disturbs your basic sense of decency and humanity,” Cuomo told a daily briefing. “Why, why, why was that necessary? Where was the threat?”

