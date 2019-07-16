Comic-Con is one of the biggest events of the year for comic fans and Warner Bros. TV is taking things up a notch at this year’s event by hosting a #BlerdandBoujee boat party at the annual conference in San Diego.

The growing trend of Black culture being represented in the comic world has invited a whole new legion of fans, affectionately known as blerds (Black nerds) into a world they have been shut out of for years.

EXCLUSIVE: Cress Williams talks ‘Black Lightning’ and how you can be a real-life superhero

With hit shows like Black Lightning, Arrow, and Riverdale on their roster, Warner Bros. is curating a party with a purpose celebrating the huge strides in diversity and inclusion in the space.

The exclusive event will include the blerd community and Black talent in front of and behind the camera across various fandoms.

The fabulous affair will feature Warner Bros. talent, executives, targeted Blerd and mainstream media outlets, influencers and some of today’s biggest Hollywood stars who also stan comic books.

Cress Williams on being “blown away” by ‘Black Lightning’ role: “I’m extremely proud”

The invite was designed by the talented Kyle Baker, the artist for DC’s upcoming Static Shock book.

Check it out:

The #BlerdandBoujee Boat party will feature music courtesy of legendary D.J. D-Nice and is sponsored by AT&T Dream in Black.

Considering the fact that Black journalists are rarely included to these kind of events to the degree that mainstream outlets are, it’s nice to see that companies like Warner Bros. wants to shine a light on our contributions to the comic space.