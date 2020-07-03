Kobe Bryant honored on covers of NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever edition

Bryant was previously featured on the cover of NBA 2K10 and the Legend edition of the game, NBA 2K17

When NBA 2K21 is released on September 4, 2020, the iconic video game will honor an iconic NBA player, Kobe Bryant.

Bryant will be featured on two separate covers. The current-generation version of the game will feature custom artwork from his 81-point game in 2006. The cover for the next-generation edition includes a photo of him waving to the crowd following his final NBA game in 2016.

The edition will be known as “Mamba Forever.” The iconic game tweeted a close up look at the covers yesterday, July 2.

Current generation systems running NBA 2K21 will also have a cover featuring Portland Trailblazers star, Damian Lillard. “This is a special moment for me in my NBA career,” Lillard said in a statement.

“I’ve been a fan of NBA 2K for years and love how they represent all aspects of basketball culture.” Lillard continued, “I’m an avid 2K player, so I’m honored to join the other NBA greats who have been on the cover. I’m grateful to all my fans and can’t wait for everyone to experience the game later this year.”

In addition to the Mamba Forever cover, future generation systems will also have a cover featuring rookie standout, Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans. “Realizing that I am going to be on the cover of NBA 2K21 was one of those moments that I am still processing,” said Williamson over a Zoom chat with Sports Illustrated.

The 19-year-old rookie said he has dreamt of being on the cover since childhood.

Bryant was previously featured on the cover of NBA 2K10 and the Legend edition of the game, NBA 2K17.

NBA 2K has been released annually since 1999. The iconic game sells tens of millions of units worldwide every year.

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, alongside eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant.

