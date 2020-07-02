‘Mamba Out’ an 8-part Kobe Bryant docuseries starts airing July 5

The series will cover his final NBA title run with the Lakers in 2010.

It’s only been five months since a tragic helicopter crash lead to the death of L.A Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and 7 others. Now fans will be able to relive some of the greatest moments of Bryant’s final title win during an eight-part documentary titled Mamba Out.

The doc will mostly focus on the NBA Finals series against the Celtics and will also feature interviews from some of the NBA legend’s teammates, including Metta World Peace, Derek Fisher, Pau Gasol and several others from the Lakers’ championship-winning teams.

The series will be streaming on ClutchPoints’ Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube channels, with the premiere episodes set to be released on Sunday, July 5. Two more episodes will be released the following Sunday, with the finale scheduled for release on July 26.

The title ‘Mamba Out’ is a reference to ‘Black Mamba,’ the nickname Bryant reportedly gave himself as a way to cope with a dark period in his career between 2003-2004 after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in Colorado.

Bryant’s last television appearance came posthumously during the Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance, a 10-part docuseries about Jordan’s last championship season with the Chicago Bulls.

The series was crowned the most viewed ESPN documentary of all time. The first two episodes alone set a record for the most-viewed original broadcasts for the iconic sports network since 2004, blowing past the previous record set by You Don’t Know Bo, which averaged 3.6 million viewers.

Episode 5 of the docu-series kicked off with a never-before-seen interview of Bryant gushing about his relationship with Jordan, who he affectionately refers to as his “big brother.” Jordan spoke emotionally about their brotherly relationship at Kobe’s public memorial at the Staples Center in February.

According to Newsweek, Bryant – who was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996, and he played two seasons against the Bulls championship teams – was interviewed for the documentary last summer. Producers also note that the footage including him had already been added to the episode well before the tragic crash on January 26th.

