Tina Lawson defends daughter Beyoncé against ‘appropriation’ claims

Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson had to get the haters right together this week over their criticism of Queen Bey’s new ‘Black Is King’ visual album.
The project, released July 31 on the Disney+ streaming service, is based on the songs from the 2019 album, “The Lion King.” As reported by Variety, Bey’s latest work was announced in a joint statement from Disney and her Parkwood Entertainment production company.
“Black Is King is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience,” the joint statement reads. The visuals will follow a new narrative based on a young king’s “transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity.”
Immediately after the trailer dropped earlier this week, the singer was accused of “appropriating” African culture, even though the visual album is a celebration of the motherland.
READ MORE: Mathew Knowles says colorism made him think ex-wife Tina Lawson was a white woman
The singer’s mother responded to the nonsensical chatter on Instagram, calling out folks for criticizing the film “before they even see it,” she wrote in a post on her official IG account.
Ms. Tina also acknowledged some of the amazing African contributors on ‘Black Is King,’ while praising her daughter’s passion, dedication and unwavering work ethic.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @hova_bey.carter with @get_repost ・・・ Joshua and Blitz are Ghanaian, KC is Nigerian, Hannah worked on Lemonade with B, Trevor is South African…There's way, way more involved in the making of Black Is King but my point in posting this is simply that those who are criticizing the film (before they even see it) saying it's unauthentic, upset that B doesn't actually go to Africa or say that Bey is simply using African cultures for gain are wrong because 1. She makes less with her Afrocentric content. 2. She's actually taken the time studied African costumes and such and didn't just throw this together. She's worked with actual African dancers, film makers, directors etc on this project so for some African Americans and Africans to say it's a facade is truly discrediting the work of their own people. 3. While people whine about her not touring in Africa yet beg for more African representation in entertainment but are mad that they're getting it from one the world's greatest stars is strange to me. They'd rather have B come and they spend their money for a show once or twice every few years rather than have someone of African descent work with African creatives to create art that celebrates them that will last forever and it be done at no cost to them.) #Beyonce #Beyoncé #BeyonceKnowles #BeyonceKnowlesCarter #QueenB #MrsCarter #Jayz #jigga #jiggaman #Hov #Hova #KingHova #ShawnCarter #TheCarters #beyonceandjayz #Jayonce #MrCarter #JayZandBeyonce #beyhive🐝 #hovandb #JayandB #african #nigeria #blackexcellence #heritage #ghana #africa #director #
Lawson noted that Beyonce made time to study African costumes and she specifically worked with African dancers, filmmakers and directors on this project.
She rejected accusations that Bey’s love of the culture is nothing more than a “façade” and that it’s really all about the money.
When one fan pointed out that Beyonce’s “Lemonade” (considered her “Black” album) is one of her lowest selling offerings, Lawson co-signed the message.
“It’s really sad that the women who shout the loudest the “protect the black woman” that they are the ones that are trying to tear her down” she wrote in the caption of the post.
“Sisters wake up!!!! Beyonce was taught from a little girl to lift other women up not to tear them down,” she added.
View this post on Instagram
@_alphaa_ (Twitter handle) you could not have said it better. It’s really sad that the women who shout the loudest “protect the black woman” that they are the ones that are trying to tear her down. Sisters wake up!!!! Beyonce was taught from a little girl to lift other women up not to tear them down. She minds her own business , does not criticize anyone, Gives of her time and money , and dedicates her art to Boldly show the Royalty and beauty of our heritage and journey ! Her work is to change the narrative! To show that we did not start off as slaves , but that we were kings and queens before we were forced into slavery . Don’t you want to see something that shows that ! Aren’t you sick and tired Of seeing us as slaves ! She employs African and African-American people , fights for many “first” in the fashion and film world . Take an inventory of yourself and your hate . Where is it coming from ? I ask you to examine your heart and really take a look at what your motive is and what it’s fueled by! Then take that energy critiquing, and tearing down and put it to into an action that is fighting against the systemic racism that is going on right now and has been going on forever . The time that you take to tear her down you could be using that time to do that!! Critique and tear down the systems that hurt and suppress us. Use your social media platform to work on getting people out to vote to change the laws critique the frigging laws!! Stop being a social media terrorist to the wrong people ! Redirect that passion for change in that !!! Use your energy and great intelligence to fight people who choose to be oppressors. Beyonce is not your enemy!! But you would swear that she was! I love what this post said which is the honest to God truth. She sold more records before lemonade. I have one question for you too that I’m confused about “how do you appropriate the black culture when you are black?? “She has a right to her heritage as well as anyone else in the world. Just consider young sisters i love you🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️ and brothers thankyou for your balance and speaking up. 🙏🏾❤️
Lawson went on to admit that she finds it “strange” how “people whine about her not touring in Africa yet beg for more African representation in entertainment but are mad that they’re getting it from one the world’s greatest stars.”
She said her daughter’s so-called fans would “rather have B come and they spend their money for a show once or twice every few years rather than have someone of African descent work with African creatives to create art that celebrates them that will last forever and it be done at no cost to them,” Lawson wrote.
She went on to urge the trolls to “sop being a social media terrorist to the wrong people.”
“Redirect that passion,” Lawson added. “Use your energy and great intelligence to fight people who choose to be oppressors.”
Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!