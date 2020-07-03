Tina Lawson defends daughter Beyoncé against ‘appropriation’ claims

The singer's new ‘Black Is King’ visual album is a celebration of the motherland and is based on the songs from the 2019 album 'The Lion King.'

Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson had to get the haters right together this week over their criticism of Queen Bey’s new ‘Black Is King’ visual album.

The project, released July 31 on the Disney+ streaming service, is based on the songs from the 2019 album, “The Lion King.” As reported by Variety, Bey’s latest work was announced in a joint statement from Disney and her Parkwood Entertainment production company.

“Black Is King is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience,” the joint statement reads. The visuals will follow a new narrative based on a young king’s “transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity.”

Immediately after the trailer dropped earlier this week, the singer was accused of “appropriating” African culture, even though the visual album is a celebration of the motherland.

The singer’s mother responded to the nonsensical chatter on Instagram, calling out folks for criticizing the film “before they even see it,” she wrote in a post on her official IG account.

Ms. Tina also acknowledged some of the amazing African contributors on ‘Black Is King,’ while praising her daughter’s passion, dedication and unwavering work ethic.

Lawson noted that Beyonce made time to study African costumes and she specifically worked with African dancers, filmmakers and directors on this project.

She rejected accusations that Bey’s love of the culture is nothing more than a “façade” and that it’s really all about the money.

When one fan pointed out that Beyonce’s “Lemonade” (considered her “Black” album) is one of her lowest selling offerings, Lawson co-signed the message.

“It’s really sad that the women who shout the loudest the “protect the black woman” that they are the ones that are trying to tear her down” she wrote in the caption of the post.

“Sisters wake up!!!! Beyonce was taught from a little girl to lift other women up not to tear them down,” she added.

Lawson went on to admit that she finds it “strange” how “people whine about her not touring in Africa yet beg for more African representation in entertainment but are mad that they’re getting it from one the world’s greatest stars.”

She said her daughter’s so-called fans would “rather have B come and they spend their money for a show once or twice every few years rather than have someone of African descent work with African creatives to create art that celebrates them that will last forever and it be done at no cost to them,” Lawson wrote.

She went on to urge the trolls to “sop being a social media terrorist to the wrong people.”

“Redirect that passion,” Lawson added. “Use your energy and great intelligence to fight people who choose to be oppressors.”

