Tiffany Haddish cuts off her hair on IG Live: ‘I want to see my scalp’

The superstar assured her followers the move wasn't inspired by a mental breakdown

Tiffany Haddish has taken her hair into her own hands … literally.

The comedian gave herself a shocking haircut on Instagram Live on Tuesday, prompting some fans to speculate that she’s going through a crisis.

“Today is the day!” the 40-year-old star said before chopping off her locks in the nearly 30-minute video.

“I cut all my hair off cause I want to see my Scalp. I know my whole body I know where every mole is but I don’t know my Scalp. So hello Sclap #SheReady to everything,” she posted along with the video.

In a second video, the star assured her followers that the dramatic cut wasn’t inspired by a mental breakdown specifically “For the people that think I lost my mind.”

“Why when a woman decides, ‘Hey, I’m gonna cut this hair off because I wanna see my scalp,’ she’s gotta have a mental problem?” she said in the follow-up video. “Nothing is wrong with my brain, guys, I’m not suffering from no emotional s—, nothing.”

Haddish explained that she has been thinking about cutting her hair for years and she was inspired by a genuine curiosity.

“I wanna see my scalp … I know every single part of my body. I know where every single mole is. Anybody that’s ever done my hair has heard me say it … anybody that knows me knows me, knows I’ve been talking about this for a long time, okay? I have almost 100 moles all over my body, but how many do I got on my scalp?”

By the end of the third video showing her “cutting more,” Haddish was loving her new look.

“I’m gonna use that same energy that I would’ve been putting into my hair into my mind … it’s just going to give me more time to work on my body, get everything together,” she added. “I feel really, really good.”

We can’t help but wonder if the Girl’s Trip star is still spending time with Common after the pair revealed they were quarantining together at the start of the COVID-19 crisis, but either way, it looks like Haddish is keeping herself busy and showing off her self-styling skills.

