Man arrested in killing of transgender woman Merci Mack

The 22-year-old was fatally shot in Dallas on the last day of Pride Month

(Credit: Merci Mack /social media)

Merci Mack Richey is an example of a grim statistic – the killing of transgender women around the country, which escalated during this year’s Pride Month. She is the 21st transgender woman killed this year, says the Human Rights Campaign. Most of those killed were Black.

Richey was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Dallas apartment building in the early morning hours of June 30th. At the time, there were no suspects but a witness later came forward to identify the man police say killed Richey, Buzzfeed reports.

(Credit: Youtube)

Angelo Walker, 20, was arrested by the North Texas Fugitive Task Force this week. An anonymous witness came forward and said they saw Walker chase Mack through the apartment complex lot and then stand over her and fire multiple shots, according to the arrest affidavit.

Walker’s motive may have been a video that Richey threatened to release of the two of them. On June 29, Richey said on Facebook she would post a video on her private Snapchat of her getting “nasty” with someone. The arrest affidavit says that the two had an argument about it.

Mack’s best friend Dolly Part posted a message to Walker on Facebook, saying that the two had known each other since they were children.

I’m so creeped out this man TEASED my bestie for being gay in middle school whole time he really had a crush on her… Posted by Dolly Part on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Richey’s family was supportive of her and shared a photo of her wake to show that she was loved and that they grieved her untimely death. There has also been a vigil and a balloon release in Richey’s honor and to further raise awareness of the importance of protecting transwomen from violence.

It is with the blessing of the family that we share a photo image from Merci's viewing today. Merci "Pooda" Mack Richey… Nu Trans Movement, Inc on Friday, July 10, 2020

“Merci was loved,” Shannon Walker, the founder of Nu Trans Movement, an advocacy group for trans people in Dallas, told Buzzfeed. “Her family loved her. Her dad, her mom, loved her unconditionally, and that is rare to see in the Black community when it comes to young Black trans folk.”

Richey will be buried on Friday.



