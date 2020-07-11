High school basketball player dies during game

Witnesses say that after collapsing, the young man was still breathing.

A Georgia high school basketball team is mourning the loss of one of their own after a game turned into a tragedy.

Statesboro senior O’Jaryn “O.J.” Reese died after collapsing during an Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) game in the Suwanee, Georgia.

The AAU began as a pipeline training program for U.S. Olympic teams. Many olympians have passed through AAU programs.

Reese was in the middle of playing alongside three teammates from his school’s team when the incident occurred, according to Josh Aubrey of the Statesboro Herald.

Teammates rallied around him and called their coach Marty Holder trying to reach his mother, but it was too late.

Witnesses say that after collapsing, the young man was still breathing, but by the time the paramedics came and transported him to the hospital, he died. Holder says Reese didn’t have any known health issues.

“Statesboro High School is shocked and saddened by the news of O.J.’s passing,” said Statesboro High Athletic Director, Patrick Hill. “Our thoughts and prayers are with O.J.’s family in this difficult time.”

Funeral plans have not been released.