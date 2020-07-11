False reports about John Lewis’ death has caused panic on social media
Lewis participated in a Black Lives Matter protests last month in Washington.
The chief of staff for Rep. John Lewis, Michael Collins, says that the stories on social media about the politician’s death are untrue, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“It’s only rumors,” Collins said. “He is resting comfortably at home.”
The rumors are said to have originated from two online sources: HBCU Buzz and North Carolina Rep. Alma Adam’s Twitter accounts.
Both accounts have since deleted their posts, but not before the false information went viral.
Adams apologized in a follow up tweet, saying she fell for a false news report.
Adams, who is white, was met with backlash by Black Twitter.
As theGrio previously reported, Lewis, who is 80 years old, has been undertaking treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer since December 2019.
Lewis is a surviving leader of the Civil Rights Movement and marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
In 1963, Lewis, who was 23-years-old and a chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, was present during Rev. Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
