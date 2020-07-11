False reports about John Lewis’ death has caused panic on social media

Lewis participated in a Black Lives Matter protests last month in Washington.

July 11, 2020
Civil Rights icon Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) prepares to pay his respects to U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) who lies in state within Statuary Hall during a memorial ceremony on Capitol Hill on October 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images)

The chief of staff for Rep. John Lewis, Michael Collins, says that the stories on social media about the politician’s death are untrue, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“It’s only rumors,” Collins said. “He is resting comfortably at home.”

READ MORE: Rep. John Lewis announces that he is battling stage four pancreatic cancer

The rumors are said to have originated from two online sources: HBCU Buzz and North Carolina Rep. Alma Adam’s Twitter accounts.

Both accounts have since deleted their posts, but not before the false information went viral.

Adams apologized in a follow up tweet, saying she fell for a false news report.

Adams, who is white, was met with backlash by Black Twitter.

READ MORE: Leaders react with support, expressions of love after John Lewis cancer announcement

As theGrio previously reported, Lewis, who is 80 years old, has been undertaking treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer since December 2019.

Lewis is a surviving leader of the Civil Rights Movement and marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In 1963, Lewis, who was 23-years-old and a chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, was present during Rev. Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Lewis participated in a Black Lives Matter protests last month in Washington.

Share: