False reports about John Lewis’ death has caused panic on social media

Lewis participated in a Black Lives Matter protests last month in Washington.

Civil Rights icon Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) prepares to pay his respects to U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) who lies in state within Statuary Hall during a memorial ceremony on Capitol Hill on October 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images)

The chief of staff for Rep. John Lewis, Michael Collins, says that the stories on social media about the politician’s death are untrue, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“It’s only rumors,” Collins said. “He is resting comfortably at home.”

The rumors are said to have originated from two online sources: HBCU Buzz and North Carolina Rep. Alma Adam’s Twitter accounts.

Both accounts have since deleted their posts, but not before the false information went viral.

No, US Rep. John Lewis is not dead https://t.co/cE26WEtgkq July 11, 2020

Just spoke to a rep for Congressman John Lewis who says reports of him passing are not true!



“He’s home resting comfortably,” the spokesperson just told me. Reports of him having passed are false. #JohnLewis — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 11, 2020

Grateful Rep. #JohnLewis is still with us on the frontlines making #goodtrouble.



Let’s continue to honor him, his life, legacy and lift him/his family up in prayer🇺🇸♥️ pic.twitter.com/skvv1hQyRT — Michele Wright😷 (@michelewrightTV) July 11, 2020

Adams apologized in a follow up tweet, saying she fell for a false news report.

We deeply regret a previous tweet based on a false news report. https://t.co/na2nYmPScf — Alma S. Adams (@RepAdams) July 11, 2020

Adams, who is white, was met with backlash by Black Twitter.

I bet you do pic.twitter.com/lOUYGXkn4G — san (@sanosbo1) July 11, 2020

Do you have any idea what you put us through? This man is our hero, an amazing man and regret doesn't take away the horror and pain you have put everybody through. Check your facts. July 11, 2020

You are in trouble – your credibility is gone 😱‼️ — Pat Amador (@PatAmador1) July 11, 2020

As theGrio previously reported, Lewis, who is 80 years old, has been undertaking treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer since December 2019.

Lewis is a surviving leader of the Civil Rights Movement and marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In 1963, Lewis, who was 23-years-old and a chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, was present during Rev. Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

