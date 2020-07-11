‘The View’ co-host Meghan McCain: Goya boycott is ‘weird and callous’

Meghan McCain pushes back on a boycott supported by comedian John Leguizamo and model Chrissy Teigen

‘The View’ host Meghan McCain (ABC)

People are calling for a boycott of Goya Foods products for the chief executive’s support of President Donald Trump and it’s drawn the ire of Meghan McCain, co-host of “The View” on ABC.

Goya CEO Bob Unanue during a recent visit to the White House praised Trump, Fox News reports, and Trump detractors have called for a boycott of the company.

McCain, the daughter of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain of Arizona, wrote in a Friday morning tweet that it “seems weird & callous.” She noted that thousands of people work for the New Jersey-based food manufacturer and shouldn’t have to suffer because of what their CEO says.

Goya is a family-run Latin food giant.

READ MORE: Black Twitter calls for Goya boycott after CEO praises Trump

“It seems weird and callous to boycott a company who supplies food to the masses and employs 4,000 people during a pandemic,” McClain posted. “No matter what your politics, who wants more people out of work?

“Almost every CEO, boss, & person I interact with and consume products from disagrees with me,” she added.

It seems weird & callous to boycott a company who supplies food to the masses and employs 4,000 people during a pandemic. No matter what your politics, who wants more people out of work? Almost every CEO, boss, & person I interact with and consume products from disagrees with me. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 10, 2020

Among the celebrity endorsements for a boycott of Goya are actor and comedian John Leguizamo and model Chrissy Teigen, who stated that boycotting Goya, in fact, would not affect its workers.

“The next step republicans will do (mark my words, they did this with my equinox tweets as well) is say you aren’t supporting the workers if you boycott,” Teigen posted on Twitter.

“You ARE. They should never feel they have to work for someone who agrees Mexicans are ‘vile’ ‘rapists,'” she said in a tweet.

The next step republicans will do (mark my words, they did this with my equinox tweets as well) is say you aren’t supporting the workers if you boycott. You ARE. They should never feel they have to work for someone who agrees Mexicans are “vile” “rapists” – FUCK this guy July 10, 2020

Teigen, color commentator for “Lip Sync Battle” on Paramount Network, also stated that she would do all she could to financially support farmers who may get hit due to a Goya boycott.

“Support the workers by empowering them to be stronger than this absolute bastard,” Teigen said of Unanue. “I will personally do what I can to financially ensure these farms can carry on without them.”

Support the workers by empowering them to be stronger than this absolute bastard. I will personally do what I can to financially ensure these farms can carry on without them. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 10, 2020

As reported by Fox News, Unanue attended a White House press conference with the President on Thursday where he said “we’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder.”

This statement inspired public outrage by those who are now vowing not to patronize Goya and give money to a Trump supporter.

READ MORE: Goya Foods CEO responds to brand boycott: ‘I’m Not Apologizing’

Those supporting the boycott are posting under the hashtag #Goyaway

The nice thing about a free society is that you're FREE to boycott the shit out of companies like Goya that support racist, sociopathic criminal assholes like trump.



Don't like it, don't buy it.

Don't shop at places that sell it.#Goyaway — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 10, 2020

We should tweet kids in cages pics all night at Goya #Goyaway pic.twitter.com/SgoxDEsZ5l — datGuyInTheCorner (@datGuyInTheCor1) July 10, 2020

I will never buy another Goya product. Bump a boycott—I’m out, bitches—forever. Goya is a billion dollar company that has done nothing to help the plight of Hispanic people. And then you praise a man who has nothing but contempt for Hispanic people. Kiss my ass, Goya. #Goyaway pic.twitter.com/qb3cusaGAo — MDM (@breathefree11) July 10, 2020

Inexcusable, graceless, and perplexing.



When a corporation with a predominately Latino customer base chooses to embrace the most vile, xenophobic, racist and predatory political figure of this era, its disqualifying.



The Latino community will remember this @Goyafoods#Goyaway https://t.co/CKhg14IpLZ — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) July 10, 2020

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!