Tahj Mowry confesses love for Naya Rivera amid search for her

Mowry and Rivera met on the set of the tv show 'Smart Guy' and dated between 2000 and 2004.

July 11, 2020
(L) Naya Rivera attends the LA premiere of Roadside Attraction’s “Judy.” (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Many friends, fans and family of Naya Rivera are still holding out hope that the actress will be found soon, including former boyfriend, actor Tahj Mowry.

Mowry went on Instagram to break his silence on his relationship with Rivera.

“My sweet Naya,” Mowry, 34, wrote “To say that I am devastated would be an understatement. This is a nightmare. Everyday gets harder. However, I am holding onto hope that you will be found.

READ MORE: Naya Rivera, son seen arriving at California lake in security video before her disappearance

“We grew up together,” he continued. “We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each others hearts and then mended them back together…more than once.”

Mowery’s sisters were amongst the first to comment on the actresses initial disappearance.

The actress went missing Wednesday after a boat ride with her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey at a lake in southern California. According to Dorsey, the two went swimming, but Rivera never returned to the boat. 

Over the past few days, authorities have not been able to locate her and she is now presumed dead. 

View this post on Instagram

My sweet Naya – to say that I am devastated would be an understatement. This is a nightmare. Everyday gets harder. However, I am holding onto hope that you will be found. ⁣ ⁣ We grew up together. We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each others hearts and then mended them back together…more than once. I will never not think of you. No woman has ever measured up what you gave me or how you made me feel. I’ve never liked to admit it but I have never stopped loving you. A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been. ⁣ ⁣ I pray deeply for the Rivera family and that God blankets them with strength, peace, and love right now. Mychal and Nickayla – you will always be like younger siblings to me and I love you dearly. I watched you two grow up into beautiful adults. George and Yolanda – whatever you need I am here for you. We are forever family and I love you. ⁣ ⁣ I ask everyone reading this to please lift up, along with the entire Rivera family, Ryan and Josey in prayer and to respect what they are going through during this time. I pray that God showers the entire family with strength and peace that only He can give. ⁣ ⁣ I still have faith. I still have hope. Let’s please all pray that she is found and brought home safely. ⁣ ⁣ Naya, I miss you deeply. I wish I got the chance to tell you that once more but I’m believing I will get that chance. I know deep down you’ve always known how I felt. I look forward to the day where I can see your beautiful face once more and tell you everything I’ve wanted to say that I didn’t get the chance to say. I love you forever. I always have and I always will. ⁣ ⁣ ♥️

A post shared by Tahj Mowry (@tahj_mowry) on

He went on to offer support to Naya’s family before asking the public to pray she’s found.“Naya, I miss you deeply. I wish I got the chance to tell you that once more but I’m believing I will get that chance. I know deep down you’ve always known how I felt. I look forward to the day where I can see your beautiful face once more and tell you everything I’ve wanted to say that I didn’t get the chance to say. I love you forever. I always have and I always will.”

Mowry and Rivera met on the set of the tv show “Smart Guy” and dated between 2000 and 2004, according to Metro.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

Share: