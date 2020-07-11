Trump insists he ‘aced’ recent cognitive tests; White House won’t confirm news

President Donald Trump, without evidence, attempts to draw a contrast between his fall challenger Joe Biden

Donald Trump(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he recently took a battery of cognitive tests and passed them with flying colors.

The White House, however, has not confirmed when the exams were conducted or whether such tests even took place, according to reporting from The New York Times.

The president appeared on Sean Hannity‘s primetime Fox News show Thursday evening to describe the mental acuity tests he took “very recently” while at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Trump said that he “aced” the reviews.

This is an apparent method to distinguish himself from Joe Biden, his presumptive opponent in the 2020 election this November.

“I actually took one when I — very recently, when I — when I was — the radical left were saying, is he all there? Is he all there? And I proved I was all there, because I got — I aced it. I aced the test,” Trump told Hannity, before suggesting Biden follow suit.

“And he should take the same exact test, a very standard test. I took it at Walter Reed Medical Center in front of doctors,” the president continued. “And they were very surprised. They said, ‘that’s an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anybody do what you just did.’ But he should take that same test.”

The President, 74, is using his campaign platform to enunciate that Biden, 77, isn’t mentally fit to be commander in chief of the United States.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley gave the President his most recent examination and stated that “the data indicates the president remains healthy.”

Former White House physician Dr. Ronny L. Jackson, who gave the president an annual exam in 2018, indicated that he had taken the Montreal Cognitive Assessment at the time to check for “mild cognitive dysfunction.”

Dr. Jackson stated that Trump scored a 30 out of 30 and that there is “no reason whatsoever to think the president has any issues whatsoever with his thought processes.”

