Tucker Carlson (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Fox News‘ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the top-rated cable news show, just lost its top writer.

Blake Neff has resigned from his post after it was discovered that he had been posting sexist and racially offensive commentary on online forums under an alias.

CNN Business reports that Neff under a pseudonym for years participated in online forums where he would create and respond to racist threads.

Many of the threads live on AutoAdmit, a messaging board also known as XOXOhth that has little moderation. The posts in question are attributed to the username CharlesXII, Neff’s pseudonym.

Autoadmit, which is frequented by lawyers and law school students, has been the subject of lawsuits due to threatening language.

One recent thread was titled, “Would u let a JET BLACK congo n****er do lasik eye surgery on u for 50% off?”

Neff replied: “I wouldn’t get LASIK from an Asian for free, so no.”

In a 2015 post, he referred to a woman he knew via Facebook as an “Azn megashrew,” mocking the woman’s dating life as recently as last month, the CNN report said. The thread led to over 1,000 comments of vulgarity and sexist remarks toward the woman.

On June 5, one user commented on a thread saying: “Didn’t Michael Brown rob a store and attack a police officer? And wasn’t [George Floyd] a piece of sh** with a long criminal record? Jfc libs.” Another user responded with “It doesn’t matter to these people,” to which Neff replied, “It does. The violent criminals are even MORE heroic.”

Neff began writing for Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show in February 2017. Prior to that, he had worked for Carlson’s conservative news outlet The Daily Caller. During his tenure, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” became the highest-rated cable news show in TV history.

His resignation was confirmed by a Fox News spokesperson.

Carlson has yet to comment on the situation.

