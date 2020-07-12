Father and daughter duo’s viral video gets Michelle Obama’s attention

Daniel Johnson says he uses music to teach his children life lessons.

Daniel Johnson with his two children. (Daniel Johnson Instagram)

Daniel Johnson, 25, made an Instagram video alongside his five-year-old daughter Dakota. They sang about the importance of embracing their blackness.

Many on social media called it a heartwarming moment between the father and the daughter and the video soon went viral.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama decided to share it on her personal Instagram page.

She captioned the video with the message, “I just love this! Dakota and Daniel are so right: We are strong. #BlackJoy.”

Johnson said he wants to show his young daughter the way to self-love. His Instagram page is full of photos and videos of his entire family.

“I love my Black so much, so much, so much. We are strong, and we are powerful,” said the duo.

Johnson, who is a musician, says he uses music to teach his children life lessons.

Johnson couldn’t believe his personal way of showing encouragement to Dakota had reached so many people, including Michelle Obama.

“The video was to empower her! But ended up impacting the world,” Johnson told CNN. “It was surreal when she shared it. I got a phone call about it, I didn’t even know. I was driving at the time and had to pull over and process everything.”

Obama has long been vocal about the issues affecting the black community. In May, she posted about the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the many other Black people who have lost their lives.

“It just goes on, and on, and on. Race and racism is a reality that so many of us grow up learning to just deal with. But if we ever hope to move past it, it can’t just be on people of color to deal with it. It’s up to all of us—Black, white, everyone—no matter how well-meaning we think we might be, to do the honest, uncomfortable work of rooting it out,” said Obama.

