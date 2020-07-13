NYC records its 1st day without COVID-19 deaths since March

Gov. Andrew Cuomo maintains that New Yorkers should continue to wear their masks

According to initial data reported by the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, no one in New York City died from COVID-19 on July 11.

This is a milestone for the city as it is the first recorded day no one from the five boroughs has died from the coronavirus since March 13, the state’s first official death, according to The Hill.

The number of American confirmed COVID-19 cases began to plateau between May and June of 2020 during the quarantine. By late June and early July, the confirmed cases began to increase again as states began to lift their social distancing restrictions.

In New York, on the same day zero COVID-19 related deaths were reported, Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke to his constituents:

“I say wear a mask. It is the law. I signed an executive order that says it is the law — if you can not socially distance you must wear a mask,” he said in a press conference Saturday, July 11.

The governor then put on a mask and pulled it down so it only covered his chin, leaving his mouth and nose exposed and said:

One is a mask. The other is a chin guard. No one told you to wear a chin guard. Wear a mask.

“This is like a form of a chin guard. That’s what this is. It may be a fashion statement. It may be cool. But this accomplishes nothing. It’s not a mask. It’s nothing.”

Once the Twittersphere got word of Gov. Cuomo’s statement, his “chin guard” comment and photo quickly became a meme and proper mask etiquette tutorial all wrapped into one.

For specific updates on COVID-19 cases and quarantine requirements in your area seek information from local government and health officials.

