NFL team Washington Redskins change name of franchise

After years of requests for the team to change their name, the owners finally give in to the demands of the people

Washington Redskins merchandise is displayed for sale at a sporting goods store on July 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The sports franchise known as the Washington Redskins have released a statement saying that Washington D.C.’s football team will soon be known by a new name.

A team has been established to determine its new name and logo design.

American teams and companies have been reexamining their iconic symbols and logos this year, some of which are rooted in racist imagery. Native Americans and their allies have long called for the team to change its name, but the principal owner, Dan Snyder resisted.

Snyder, his sister, Michele, and their mother own 60% of the franchise.

The team issued an official announcement stating, “Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review.”

According to Time Magazine, FedEx Corp., which holds the naming rights to the team’s stadium requested a change. Other companies like Walmart and Target stopped selling their merchandise.

A Washington Redskins helmet is seen before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on December 16, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

A letter signed by 87 investors and shareholders with a total worth of $620 billion was sent to sponsors FedEx, PepsiCo and Nike, asking them to stop doing business with the team unless the name was changed, according to ESPN.

The NFL also publicly stated that they supported the change.

Sports Business Journal is reporting that the new team name has not been announced because there is a trademark dispute pending. However, SBJ is saying that the team’s announcement today should clear up any doubts as to the future of the name.

The Washington Redskins were founded as a team in 1932. They have won three Super Bowl championships.

The Redskins logo was designed by Walter “Blackie” Wetzel who actually was Native American. His descendants have said they are said to see it go.

“It’s disheartening,” said Lance Wetzel, “I wish they really would have considered at least sticking with the imagery. It’s a depiction of a real Native American. It’s not a cartoon type character like the (MLB’s) Cleveland Indians.”

