Naya Rivera autopsy shows no sign of drugs, alcohol

The body of the actress was found after a five-day search when she took her four-year-old son out boating.

(Photo by Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images)

A day after her body was discovered floating in a California lake, Naya Rivera’s cause of death has been confirmed as accidental drowning.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner announced in a press release on Tuesday that an autopsy had been conducted, and noted that drugs nor alcohol were a factor, TMZ reports.

“The circumstances and visual characteristics all indicated that the body was that of Naya Rivera and the identity has been confirmed by dental comparison,”said the medical examiner in the press release.

Read More: Glee stars pay tribute to their former castmate, Naya Rivera

“The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged. No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified at autopsy,” the press release reads. “There is no indication from the investigation or examination that drugs or alcohol played a role in [Rivera’s] death, but specimens will be submitted for toxicology testing.”

Rivera’s body was found after a five-day search when she took her four-year-old son out boating on Lake Pirate in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County, theGrio previously reported.

According to a report from NBC Los Angeles, Ventura County Deputy Chris Dyer called her drowning a “tragic accident” after the man who operates the boat rental stand went out to look for the boat and found Rivera’s son, Josey asleep onboard. He told the man that they went swimming and his mom never came back.

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub shared that her son told the investigators that “he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.”

Ayub suggested that the “boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself.”

Read More: Naya Rivera’s body found in California lake 5 days after disappearance

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCRnPHqgfea/

Her family released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying, “While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister.”

The family added, “We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support. Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.”

Naya Rivera was 33.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!